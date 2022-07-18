Camilla 'increasingly high profile' ahead of Firm’s ‘master stroke’ plan

FileFootage

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is seemingly to be "increasingly high profile" while The Firm could action its "masterstroke" plan.



According to The Daily Star, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on the public having ‘warmed to Camilla being Queen Consort.’

"However they have never been enthusiastic about the idea and it was a masterstroke of the Queen to announce this on the eve of the anniversary of her Platinum Jubilee.

"She is already stepping up admirably.”

“Her charitable work, especially that for victims of rape and sexual abuse, for sufferers for osteoporosis and to promote literacy, is remarkable,” the expert told the outlet.

Camilla’s first role is to support to Charles. They are ideal for each other and similar in many ways.

"However she has created a highly significant charitable role for herself and is increasingly high profile in her own right too."