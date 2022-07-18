 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner explains the importance of her middle name

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Kendall Jenner explains the importance of her middle name
Kendall Jenner explains the importance of her middle name

Kendall Jenner gave some quite shocking revelation about her middle name.

According to Marca report, the supermodel’s middle name 'Nicole' is a "heartfelt tribute" to Nicole Brown Simpson.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old revealed that Nicole was her mum Kris Jenner’s best friend.

“The connection between both families was strong,” a source close to the Kardashian’s family told outlet.

However, Nicole was reportedly murdered the year before Kendall’s birth.

For the unversed, Nicole’s controversial death led to the O.J. Simpson trial and Robert Kardashian defended Nicole’s ex-husband in this murder trial.

It is pertinent to mention that O.J. was the best man at the wedding between Robert and Kris in 1978.

“I am happy and honoured to have Nicole’s name,” said Kendall.

Lately, the television personality had left everyone shocked by dropping a mirror selfie of her posing with a mysterious man on Instagram on Saturday.

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that Kendall might have reconciled with her beau Devin Booker. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth dishes on his bulky physique in latest interview

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth dishes on his bulky physique in latest interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix plot 'crashed and burned'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix plot 'crashed and burned'
Camilla no longer feels anxious about how she’ll be received by people: expert

Camilla no longer feels anxious about how she’ll be received by people: expert
Meghan Markle refused to become 'TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay'

Meghan Markle refused to become 'TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay'
Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps

Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps
Prince Harry’s friends labelled him ‘nuts’ for being with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s friends labelled him ‘nuts’ for being with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘has no respect’ for stepmom Camilla

Prince Harry ‘has no respect’ for stepmom Camilla
Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour', behaved ‘princessy’

Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour', behaved ‘princessy’
Yazmin Oukellou opens up about aftereffects of brutal car crash

Yazmin Oukellou opens up about aftereffects of brutal car crash
Tom Bower speaks out on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘fascinating story’

Tom Bower speaks out on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘fascinating story’
Ben Affleck's golden words about Jennifer Lopez will melt your heart

Ben Affleck's golden words about Jennifer Lopez will melt your heart
Prince Harry ‘furious’ over Queen ‘snubbing’ his family before Megxit

Prince Harry ‘furious’ over Queen ‘snubbing’ his family before Megxit

Latest

view all