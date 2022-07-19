 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana son Harry 'shines' at UN Speech: 'She must be proud'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Princess Diana son Harry shines at UN Speech: She must be proud
Princess Diana son Harry 'shines' at UN Speech: 'She must be proud'

Prince Harry paid a tribute to Nelson Mandela in an honourary speech this week.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended the United Nations session with wife Meghan Markle on Monday, fondly spoke of mother Diana's influence in her life.

Prince Harry told the crowd: “Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I’ve always found hope on the continent.

“In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again.

He added: “It is where I have felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.

 “It’s why so much of my work is based there.”

Commenting on his heartfelt reference, netizens were quick to shower the Duke with respect.

"Diana must be so proud," wrote one.

“Great speech," added another.

“Diana’s youngest son is shining.”

“We are seeing the rise of Prince Harry in real-time," noted one.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry mocked for 'not working a day' as he delivers speech at UN

Prince Harry mocked for 'not working a day' as he delivers speech at UN
Meghan Markle praises Harry 'preaching' instead of wishing father birthday

Meghan Markle praises Harry 'preaching' instead of wishing father birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relationship started to 'sour' after engagement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relationship started to 'sour' after engagement
Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry as Duke speaks of 'highly principled' Mandela

Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry as Duke speaks of 'highly principled' Mandela
Prince Harry describes Meghan Markle as 'soulmate' during emotional address to UN Assembly

Prince Harry describes Meghan Markle as 'soulmate' during emotional address to UN Assembly
Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose discusses about Kim Kardashian and rapper’s divorce

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose discusses about Kim Kardashian and rapper’s divorce
Katherine Schwarzenegger melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Katherine Schwarzenegger melts hearts with THIS cute picture
Prince Harry sparks anger with his UN speech

Prince Harry sparks anger with his UN speech
Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose and pop star The Weeknd release a raunchy new series

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose and pop star The Weeknd release a raunchy new series
Kris Jenner turns heads in gorgeous pink dress

Kris Jenner turns heads in gorgeous pink dress
Shawn Mendes is ‘getting professional help’ to manage mental health, says source

Shawn Mendes is ‘getting professional help’ to manage mental health, says source
Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to his mother, recalls a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to his mother, recalls a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela

Latest

view all