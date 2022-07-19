 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle scolded Prince Harry's 16 friends for 'sexist' jokes: Book

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Meghan Markle scolded Prince Harrys 16 friends for sexist jokes
Meghan Markle scolded Prince Harry's 16 friends for 'sexist' jokes

Meghan Markle made a disapproving first impression on Prince Harry's friends.

In an excerpt from his book shared on The Times, royal author Tom Bower shares how the Duchess of Sussex embarrassed future husband in front of his 16 school friends.

He wrote: “All of them were employed by international banks and auction houses or were estate owners and racehorse trainers.

“All were bonded by common assumptions, principles and loyalties.

“Like other shooting weekends, Harry was looking forward to endless banter, jokes — and a lot of drinking.

“He had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction. Their jokes involving sexism, feminism and transgender people ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms.

“Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values.

“According to some of Harry’s friends, again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt.

“Harry’s world would not be her world.”

Harry’s friends then “questioned Meghan’s ‘wokery’”.

He added: “Meghan was a dampener on the party, they concluded.

“She lacked any sense of humour. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG what about HER?’ said one; ‘Harry must be f***ing nuts.’”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'mortified' after 'hero' Emma Watson 'rejected' to meet her

Meghan Markle 'mortified' after 'hero' Emma Watson 'rejected' to meet her
Prince Harry 'fake' UN speech were 'words of Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry 'fake' UN speech were 'words of Meghan Markle'
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt tribute for Priyanka on her 40th birthday, ‘jewel of July’

Nick Jonas pens heartfelt tribute for Priyanka on her 40th birthday, ‘jewel of July’
Prince Harry mocked for 'not working a day' as he delivers speech at UN

Prince Harry mocked for 'not working a day' as he delivers speech at UN
Meghan Markle praises Harry 'preaching' instead of wishing father birthday

Meghan Markle praises Harry 'preaching' instead of wishing father birthday
Princess Diana son Harry 'shines' at UN Speech: 'She must be proud'

Princess Diana son Harry 'shines' at UN Speech: 'She must be proud'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relationship started to 'sour' after engagement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relationship started to 'sour' after engagement
Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry as Duke speaks of 'highly principled' Mandela

Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry as Duke speaks of 'highly principled' Mandela
Prince Harry describes Meghan Markle as 'soulmate' during emotional address to UN Assembly

Prince Harry describes Meghan Markle as 'soulmate' during emotional address to UN Assembly
Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose discusses about Kim Kardashian and rapper’s divorce

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose discusses about Kim Kardashian and rapper’s divorce
Katherine Schwarzenegger melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Katherine Schwarzenegger melts hearts with THIS cute picture
Prince Harry sparks anger with his UN speech

Prince Harry sparks anger with his UN speech

Latest

view all