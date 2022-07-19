 
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Why Prince Charles asked Harry to make Meghan 'stop' her outspoken dad

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Prince Charles asked Harry to make Meghan 'stop' her outrageous dad

Prince Charles was furious over the antics of Meghan Markle's father.

Thomas Markle, who has been vocal on the life of the Duchess of Sussex, ever since she got engaged to Harry in 2018, irritated the Prince of Wales with his constant media presence.

Book author Tom Bower reveals during one such incident, Prince Charles angrily asked his son: "Can't she just go and see him and make him stop?"

The future King "berated" Prince Harry in relation to the drama surrounded by Meghan.

On multiple occasion, the Queen and Charles asked Meghan to fly down to her father and talk to him over the issue- a suggestion the Duchess vehemently refused. 

According to the book, Meghan said: "It was completely unrealistic to think I could fly discreetly to Mexico, arrive unannounced at his doorstep, to a location and residence I had ever visited or know, in a small border town...and somehow hope to speak privately to my father without causing a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the Royal Family."

