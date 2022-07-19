Prince Harry acted like 'world is burning to ground' in UN Speech: Expert

Prince Harry displayed 'angry young man' emotions at the UN General Assembly session.

American author Kinsey Schofield notes how the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle pretend the world is falling apart, making the spectators feel 'uneasy'.

She told the Daily Star: "Harry seems incredibly proud of the opportunity to be there. These are the types of speaking engagements they envisioned as they plotted Megxit. It was a Barack Obama type of opportunity.



"There was an intensity to Prince Harry that made me uneasy. It was as if Harry related to Mandela’s imprisonment. He still seems like such an angry young man. I don’t know if that’s a posture or tone change he could make… or if this is just who he is.

"I think the general public gets sick of the Sussexes telling us that the world is falling apart. Americans have seen presidential assassinations and 9/11. We’ve seen horrible things… we are strong and we don’t wallow in our misery.



"Is our world really burning to the ground or was Harry just sheltered for 33 years and panicking now that he’s outside of Kensington Palace?"

"Harry needs to stop focusing on the negative and centre his messaging around a more positive, uplifting future," she concluded.