Amber Heard and her fans ‘attacked relentlessly’ during Johnny Depp trial: Study

File Footage

Amber Heard faced “one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking” on Twitter while her followers were “attacked relentlessly,” during the defamation case against Johnny Depp as revealed by a study.

In a report released by Bot Sentinel, a non-partisan website that uses AI to track and fight disinformation and targeted harassment, it has come to light that the Aquaman star was unfairly criticized on social media.

The software find out that intentional misspelling was used by some Twitter users to get multiple hashtags trending at once and “deceive Twitter’s algorithms” after analyzing 14,000 hashtags like “#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser” and “#AmberHeardIsALiar.”

The study also revealed that the supporters of Heard were “attacked relentlessly” that too by using “vulgar and threatening language” whereas 627 Twitter accounts were found to be “exclusively” tweeting against the actor and her fans.

“What we observed was one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts that we’ve ever seen,” the report revealed while they also claimed that the social media site did “very little to stop the abuse and targeted harassment.”

“Toxic trolls continued to tweet anti-Amber Heard hashtags and attack women weeks after the Depp vs. Heard trial ended,” the report further read.

“Abusive trolls who identified as Johnny Depp supporters had subjected women to verbal abuse and targeted harassment,” it added.

Another key finding of the website suggested that 24% Twitter accounts spreading hate about Heard and using the hashtags against her had been created in the pas seven months.