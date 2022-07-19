'Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy gets married in secret courthouse wedding

 
Queens Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, 26, has reportedly wed her musician boyfriend Malcom McRae
Queens Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, 26, has reportedly wed her musician boyfriend Malcom McRae, just nine months after they went 'official with their relationship.

A source told Page Six that Anya jetted off to Australia as soon as the nuptials were over, where she is currently filming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel alongside Tom Hardy.

They also added that meanwhile the couple is planning on organizing a larger ceremony for their guests once Anya's filming wraps and she is able to return to her LA home.

