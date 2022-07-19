Fans ask Britney Spears to ‘get help’ after she posts bizarre video

Britney Spears’ fans asked her to “get help” after she re-shared a video on her social media in which she could be seen modelling an outfit while walking back and forth.

The Toxic hit-maker's fans pointed out that she keeps posting same reels on her Instagram as they claimed that something is wrong with the singer.

“Had to repost cause I woke up this morning and saw some posts weren’t there!!!I I mean it was just up yesterday!!!” she captioned the bizarre post.

“This is the tropical shirt from paradise and remember I never went home… I’m still there!!!” Spears added.

However, the post was not well received among her followers as one wrote, “I got to unfollow her now I’m so tired of seeing these weird videos I can’t take it anymore.”

“Oh look another post of your swaying back and forth pulling the front of your pants down...... this has to be #122573 by now,” another added.

One user commented, “Anyone feeling for the family that knew she was ill? Her family may have known a lot more than we do.. Girl- let someone help you…”

"Does no one find the frequency of these a bit much. I feel like something is awry," one concerned fan asked while another added, "What’s going on Brit?”

“This is not the Free Britney we were all hoping for. Something is wrong. Did someone put you back on meds?" the comment added.

"Get help!" one fan said while another chimed in "Someone help her. It’s all so disturbing #FREEBRITNEY."







