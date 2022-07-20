Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding: Witness reveals a BIG MOMENT of their big day

 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have embarked on their sweet journey as a married couple and best wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in.

Amid this, in an interview on Good Morning America that aired Tuesday, A Little White Wedding Chapel employee Kenosha Booth Portis, who was working when the pair tied the knot at the Las Vegas venue on Saturday, recalled the "exciting moment" when Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, walked in.

"We were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in," she said. "I started shaking a little bit. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this is Jennifer Lopez we're getting ready to marry!' "

As Affleck and Lopez "were reading each other's vows, they were very sweet," Booth Portis remembered.

"They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them," she added.

On Sunday, Lopez revealed on her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.

