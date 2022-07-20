Journalist denies Tom Bower's negative account of his experience interviewing Meghan Markle

Journalist Sam Kashner has denied biographer Tom Bower's negative account of his experience interviewing Meghan Markle for Vanity Fair in 2017.



His note sent to The Times was published in the letters sections of the newspaper.

In his note, the journalist praised Meghan Markle and congratulated Prince Harry for taking her as a bride.

"This is clearly a love match, so maybe we should stop piling on and let the couple live their life in peace," he said.

Read the full text of his letter below:



