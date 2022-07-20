Khloe Kardashian’s ‘huge motivation’ behind opting for surrogacy revealed

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian chose to have a baby via surrogacy with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson because she did not want to put any strain on her body.

An insider revealed that the reality TV star did not want to deal with the physical challenges that pregnancy brings apart from having certain medical issues to Heat Magazine as per The Mirror.

"There were medical reasons that factored into her decision to use a surrogate, but not putting such a strain on her body was a huge motivation", an insider dished to the outlet.

"Kim and Khloe know their bodies are their meal ticket, they made a pact at the start of the year that they'd go all out to get into the best possible shape and they've thrown themselves into the project,” the source added.

"It's getting quite competitive between them - they're both in the gym constantly and are spending thousands every month on their looks,” reveals source.

“They live to see jaws dropping with envy, admiration and confusion everywhere they go," the outlet further shared.

Kardashian caused a stir on social media when her representative confirmed to People Magazine that she’ll be welcoming her baby no. 2 with former cheater boyfriend.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep said. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”



