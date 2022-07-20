 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas for 'TV and film' projects

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas for entertainment projects
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas for entertainment projects

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed her plans to team up with her hubby Nick Jonas on different projects related to entertainment industry.

“We are definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together,” said the Quantico star in an interview with Vanity Fair.

While replying about how she feels working with her hubby, the Baywatch actress noted that she enjoyed working with the Jealous hit-maker.

“I love working with Nick,” remarked Priyanka, adding, “So you’ll see things happen as the years unfold.”

According to Daily Mail, they have collaborated together in the UK-based luxury clothing brand Perfect Moment.

Priyanka, however, made it clear that there is “one venture that’s not for her”.

“I will never sing with him,” remarked the actress.

She added, “I cannot sing like Nick, no chance. He’s a musical prodigy.”

Earlier, Nick took to social media to wish his wife on her birthday on Monday and wrote, “Happiest birthday to my heart, the jewel of July.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian hits ‘like’ on post defending ex Tristan Thompson’s new relationship

Khloé Kardashian hits ‘like’ on post defending ex Tristan Thompson’s new relationship

K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes it to top 10 Netflix most watched series

K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes it to top 10 Netflix most watched series
The Crown creator 'U-turn' hints show will feature Megxit after six seasons

The Crown creator 'U-turn' hints show will feature Megxit after six seasons
Jennifer Lopez’s mother always knew Ben Affleck’s her daughter ‘true love’

Jennifer Lopez’s mother always knew Ben Affleck’s her daughter ‘true love’
Prince Harry’s feud with William ‘ruined’ bond with Prince George

Prince Harry’s feud with William ‘ruined’ bond with Prince George
Queen expecting major court decision over Prince Phillip's death

Queen expecting major court decision over Prince Phillip's death
Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet didn’t attend his wedding: ‘Extremely loyal to Jennifer Garner’

Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet didn’t attend his wedding: ‘Extremely loyal to Jennifer Garner’
Prince Harry should 'sack his script writer' after UN speech: 'Not impressed'

Prince Harry should 'sack his script writer' after UN speech: 'Not impressed'
Pippa Middleton’s third child gender revealed

Pippa Middleton’s third child gender revealed
Khloe Kardashian’s ‘huge motivation’ behind opting for surrogacy revealed

Khloe Kardashian’s ‘huge motivation’ behind opting for surrogacy revealed
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘to burn’ Firm to the ground? biographer talks

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘to burn’ Firm to the ground? biographer talks
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s security team issues stern warning to diners

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s security team issues stern warning to diners

Latest

view all