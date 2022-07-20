Elon Musk ‘abusive’ towards Amber Heard in post Johnny Depp romance

Elon Musk has been accused of being controlling and abusive towards Amber Heard during her short romance, after her breakup with Johnny Depp.

Jennifer Howell, a close pal of Amber Heard’s sister made this admission in a deposition, before the Johnny Depp defamation case.

In it, she made some shocking claims against one of the world’s richest men.

She was quoted saying, “Paige told me that Amber said Elon was controlling, abusive, and that she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos that they had created together.”

The admission also included allegations of a ‘bugged’ Tesla which Amber Heard was once gifted.