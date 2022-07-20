 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk ‘abusive’ towards Amber Heard in post Johnny Depp romance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Elon Musk ‘abusive’ towards Amber Heard in post Johnny Depp romance
Elon Musk ‘abusive’ towards Amber Heard in post Johnny Depp romance

Elon Musk has been accused of being controlling and abusive towards Amber Heard during her short romance, after her breakup with Johnny Depp.

Jennifer Howell, a close pal of Amber Heard’s sister made this admission in a deposition, before the Johnny Depp defamation case.

In it, she made some shocking claims against one of the world’s richest men.

She was quoted saying, “Paige told me that Amber said Elon was controlling, abusive, and that she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos that they had created together.”

The admission also included allegations of a ‘bugged’ Tesla which Amber Heard was once gifted. 

More From Entertainment:

Shakira says her kids have ‘lost the quality of life’ because of Gerard Pique

Shakira says her kids have ‘lost the quality of life’ because of Gerard Pique
Ana de Armas reveals why there is no need for female Bond

Ana de Armas reveals why there is no need for female Bond
James Corden 'clashes' with another cyclist in gut wrenching accident

James Corden 'clashes' with another cyclist in gut wrenching accident
Kristin Cavallari has no regrets two years after her divorce from Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has no regrets two years after her divorce from Jay Cutler

Prince Philip's will: Secret hearing was wrong, UK court told

Prince Philip's will: Secret hearing was wrong, UK court told
Kim Kardashian splurged at an Italian restaurant in Australia

Kim Kardashian splurged at an Italian restaurant in Australia
Ozark star Laura Linney all set to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Ozark star Laura Linney all set to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Pete Davidson ‘hates’ Kim Kardashian’s obsession with being skinny: ‘Complete bore’

Pete Davidson ‘hates’ Kim Kardashian’s obsession with being skinny: ‘Complete bore’
Rihanna set to launch Maternity wear line under Label X Fenty

Rihanna set to launch Maternity wear line under Label X Fenty

Princess Diana’s niece shares unseen photo with husband ahead of first wedding anniversary

Princess Diana’s niece shares unseen photo with husband ahead of first wedding anniversary
Chelsea Handler ‘takes a break’ from Jo Koy: Photo

Chelsea Handler ‘takes a break’ from Jo Koy: Photo
BTS officially appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors

BTS officially appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors

Latest

view all