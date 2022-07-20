Rihanna set to launch Maternity wear line under Label X Fenty

Rihanna, who gave birth to a baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky, 33, on May 13, became a trailblazer in maternity fashion during her pregnancy due to her bold and fresh take on maternity clothes.



When Rihanna announced she was expecting, she showed off her bare baby bump in a fashionable ensemble of low-rise jeans and a pink coat that was buttoned only at the top, giving a full glimpse of her growing baby belly.

The Grammy Winner is currently working on her maternity line under her Savage X Fenty label. A source told Hollywood Life that she was told multiple times that she was ‘breaking the mould’ and shaping what was ‘acceptable’ to wear whilst expecting.

This stayed with the 34-year-old and she now aims to 'redefine how pregnant women are viewed' through her maternity wear line, by creating a brand that will allow them to always feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy.