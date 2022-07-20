Pete Davidson ‘hates’ Kim Kardashian’s obsession with being skinny: ‘Complete bore’

File Footage

Pete Davidson is not a fan of Kim Kardashian when it comes to her obsession of becoming a size zero, according to a recent report.



The comedian “hates” it when the 41-year-old reality TV star does not eat her food during their outings and does not enjoy herself.

"Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore," an insider spilled to Life & Style as per OK! Magazine.

"Pete hates watching Kim push food around her plate at parties or restaurants and just wishes she'd enjoy herself," the source added.

Meanwhile, the former Saturday Night Live star has made a special part in the heart of the Skims founder’s four kids; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," a source told the publication.

"He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives," the outlet added.

"Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more.”

"They are very supportive of each other and have so much fun together, but also have a deep connection," the source revealed.

Previously, Davidson talked about his dream of embracing fatherhood to Kevin Hart on his show Hart to Hart.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” Davidson said on the show. “That’s like my dream.”