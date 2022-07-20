 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson ‘hates’ Kim Kardashian’s obsession with being skinny: ‘Complete bore’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

File Footage 

Pete Davidson is not a fan of Kim Kardashian when it comes to her obsession of becoming a size zero, according to a recent report.

The comedian “hates” it when the 41-year-old reality TV star does not eat her food during their outings and does not enjoy herself.

"Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore," an insider spilled to Life & Style as per OK! Magazine.

"Pete hates watching Kim push food around her plate at parties or restaurants and just wishes she'd enjoy herself," the source added.

Meanwhile, the former Saturday Night Live star has made a special part in the heart of the Skims founder’s four kids; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," a source told the publication.

"He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives," the outlet added.

"Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more.”

"They are very supportive of each other and have so much fun together, but also have a deep connection," the source revealed.

Previously, Davidson talked about his dream of embracing fatherhood to Kevin Hart on his show Hart to Hart.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” Davidson said on the show. “That’s like my dream.” 

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna set to launch Maternity wear line under Label X Fenty

Rihanna set to launch Maternity wear line under Label X Fenty

Princess Diana’s niece shares unseen photo with husband ahead of first wedding anniversary

Princess Diana’s niece shares unseen photo with husband ahead of first wedding anniversary
Chelsea Handler ‘takes a break’ from Jo Koy: Photo

Chelsea Handler ‘takes a break’ from Jo Koy: Photo
BTS officially appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors

BTS officially appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors
Jennifer Lopez entered wedding chapel to classic ‘Here Comes the Bride’

Jennifer Lopez entered wedding chapel to classic ‘Here Comes the Bride’
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas for 'TV and film' projects

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas for 'TV and film' projects
Khloé Kardashian hits ‘like’ on post defending ex Tristan Thompson’s new relationship

Khloé Kardashian hits ‘like’ on post defending ex Tristan Thompson’s new relationship

K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes it to top 10 Netflix most watched series

K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes it to top 10 Netflix most watched series
The Crown creator 'U-turn' hints show will feature Megxit after six seasons

The Crown creator 'U-turn' hints show will feature Megxit after six seasons
Jennifer Lopez’s mother always knew Ben Affleck’s her daughter ‘true love’

Jennifer Lopez’s mother always knew Ben Affleck’s her daughter ‘true love’
Prince Harry’s feud with William ‘ruined’ bond with Prince George

Prince Harry’s feud with William ‘ruined’ bond with Prince George
Prince Harry being ‘written out from royal history’ after Lilibet

Prince Harry being ‘written out from royal history’ after Lilibet

Latest

view all