BTS finally unveil the mystery behind their secret polls

BTS has announced that they will going to be collaborating with producer Benny Blanco. The K-pop band, BTS tease the fans, as they announced they will be teaming up with producer Benny Blanco for their upcoming project.

The globally famous music band took to their Twitter handle to reveal their forthcoming collaboration with the famed producer. They also mentioned that they will produce special remixes for the songs that ARMY chose.

BTS’s collaboration with Benny Blanco is the culmination of the band’s #MyBTSTracks campaign.

A few days ago, fans were asked to vote for their favorite tracks on an Instagram poll. They also mentioned that the Top 3 favorite tracks will be revamped into a special remix package with the help of Benny Blanco.

Most of the fans voted for their 2016 hit song Blood Sweat and Tears. It was the title song of their album Wing.

The track with the second-most fan votes was revealed to be their track called Fake Love. It was the title track from their 2018 studio album, Love Yourself.

Surprisingly the third track which will be adapted into a special remix is their single Life Goes On. It was the title track of their 2020 self-produced record named BE.

The three fan-favorite tracks will released as special remixes. Benny Blanco will be contributing to the remix production with BTS.