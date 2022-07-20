 
Prince Harry and Meghan accused of trying to run a 'woke' alternative to 'wipe out' Firm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who signed a lucrative deal with Netflix shortly after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, have been accused of trying to run a "woke" alternative to "wipe out" the Firm.

The video steaming giant recently stunned fans over reports that it wants to run a Harry and Meghan Netflix series at the same time as The Crown.

Commenting on the claimed plan, royal expert Angela Levin has accused the Duke and Duchess of trying to run a "woke" alternative to "wipe out" the Firm and argued that their titles should be removed.

Angela wrote on Twitter: "More proof that H and M want to run a woke alternate royal family that would wipe out the one we have already. Time to lose their titles and for Harry his Counsellor of State post. Of course with M also as President in the USA." 

Another royal expert Richard Eden also shared his thoughts on the latest development, saying: "Gosh! This really would be tacky."

