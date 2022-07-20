Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career

Ethan Hawke has recently hinted at retirement as he thinks of himself “approaching the final act” of his acting career.



According to Independent, Ethan has an illustrious career of more than 30 years in the entertainment industry which included his breakthrough roles in the 1989’s Dead Poet’s Society and Before Sunrise trilogy.

While speaking to IndieWire, the Getaway star stated that he might soon be calling quits on his acting career as he declared himself now an old young person” instead of “a young old person”.

“I prefer this. I feel like playing John Brown in The Good Lord Bird was that for me: the beginning of my ‘old man’ career, the beginning of my last act,” remarked the Great Expectations actor.

He continued: “But it’s the beginning of it, you know? I definitely find myself looking over a filmography and thinking about which ones I could’ve cut out, because I only have so much time left. I know I only have so many movies left.”

Ethan went on to explain, “When I was younger, I was like, ‘I’ll do this, I’ll do that, that’ll be a good learning experience, and then I’ll try this,’ thinking I had all the time in the world.”

“Now, I’m like, ‘I didn’t learn anything from that one or that one, and that one would’ve been better spent in three months with my family,’” he added.

Meanwhile, the actor also expressed his elation over his daughter Maya Hawke’s success on the Netflix hit Stranger Things.