Thursday Jul 21 2022
Prince Harry thriving 'without a penny from British taxpayers', says Meghan pal

Prince Harry has created his own fate after quitting the royal family, says Meghan Markle pal.

The Duchess' biographer Omid Scobie, spoke about the couple's recent visit to the UN and branded the lovebirds self made with a 'life of purpose'.

With a post on Twitter, Scobie said: “Two years on—and without a penny from the British taxpayer—Prince Harry has created the life of purpose and meaning he has long dreamed about.

“A life he couldn’t have achieved if he remained a working member of The Firm.”

In an article, Scobie added that the Prince is “opening up a world of potential” to which he could not have accessed if he was still with the royal family.

