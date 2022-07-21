Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to replace The Firm in 'tacky' Netflix move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a path to undermine the royal family with Netflix, say royal experts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had signed a multi million dollar deal with Netflix in 2020, are currently involved in producing various projects.

Meanwhile, Angela Levin accused the Sussexes of trying to run a "woke" alternative to "wipe out" the British royals.

Ms Levin added: "More proof that H and M want to run a woke alternate royal family that would wipe out the one we have already. Time to lose their titles and for Harry his Counsellor of State post. Of course with M also as President in the USA."

Royal expert Richard Eden added: "Gosh! This really would be tacky."



Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly pressurised to release their reality series by the end of this year.

Under its multi-million dollar deal, streaming giant Netflix was the Sussexes to clash their show with The Crown for lucrative reasons.

A source told Page Six: “There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here."

Netflix "wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped" by Harry's tell-all memoir, which is due later this year.