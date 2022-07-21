 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to replace The Firm in 'tacky' Netflix move

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to replace The Firm in tacky Netflix move
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to replace The Firm in 'tacky' Netflix move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a path to undermine the royal family with Netflix, say royal experts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had signed a multi million dollar deal with Netflix in 2020, are currently involved in producing various projects.

Meanwhile, Angela Levin accused the Sussexes of trying to run a "woke" alternative to "wipe out" the British royals.

Ms Levin added: "More proof that H and M want to run a woke alternate royal family that would wipe out the one we have already. Time to lose their titles and for Harry his Counsellor of State post. Of course with M also as President in the USA." 

Royal expert Richard Eden added: "Gosh! This really would be tacky."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly pressurised to release their reality series by the end of this year.

Under its multi-million dollar deal, streaming giant Netflix was the Sussexes to clash their show with The Crown for lucrative reasons.

A source told Page Six: “There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here."

Netflix "wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped" by Harry's tell-all memoir, which is due later this year.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'genuine' gesture at UN wins hearts: 'True love'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'genuine' gesture at UN wins hearts: 'True love'
Prince Harry 'bit his lip' in search of 'rock' Meghan Markle across UN room

Prince Harry 'bit his lip' in search of 'rock' Meghan Markle across UN room
Prince Harry, Meghan 'blankslate' over what to do with global 'Megxit' fame

Prince Harry, Meghan 'blankslate' over what to do with global 'Megxit' fame
'Clunking' Prince Harry was a reminder of his 'colonising roots' at UN

'Clunking' Prince Harry was a reminder of his 'colonising roots' at UN
Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?

Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?
Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun

Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun
Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on 'Monster'

Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on 'Monster'
Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age
Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Latest

view all