Thursday Jul 21 2022
Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Korean star Jo Yu Ri Cancels Appearance At Soundberry Festa 2022 

Jo Yu Ri has canceled her upcoming schedule after testing positive for COVID-19.

WAKEONE Entertainment officially announced that Jo Yu Ri had temporarily halted all activities due to being diagnosed with COVID-19. She is currently suffering from a sore throat and mild cold symptoms, According to the agency

The singer will therefore have to postpone her performance at Soundberry Festa 2022 on July 23, as she was originally scheduled to do, and she will also postpone the video call meeting that was set for July 24 as well.

WAKEONE Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:

"Hello, this is WAKEONE.

"Jo Yu Ri was confirmed with COVID-19 on the 20th.

"Jo Yu Ri has completed her third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she currently has a sore throat and mild cold symptoms, so she has suspended all her schedules and is focusing on treatment.

"As a result, she will not be attending Soundberry Festa ’22 on the 23rd, and the video meeting (Japan TOWER RECORDS and UNIVERSE) on the 24th will inevitably be moved to another date which will be announced later.

"We will take necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by considering the health recovery and safety of our artists as our top priority.

"We apologize for causing concern to the fans," they concluded in a statement.

