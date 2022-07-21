 
BTS' V reaffirms his friendship with singer Park Hyu Shin at his Musical

A picture of BTS’ V and his friend, theatrical singer and actor Park Hyu Shin is making rounds on social media.

The picture of Kim Taehyung aka V hugging Park Hyu Shin is being loved by both of their fans and has united Army (name for BTS fans) and Namu (name for park hyu shin’s fans) in appreciating their close bond.

The ballad singer Park Hyu shin posted the picture on social media on July 18 when V came to support him as he is currently starring at the Musical ‘The Man who Laughs’.

V responded to the picture by commenting “Namu + ARMY = [fire emoji].” (“Namu,” the Korean word for “tree,” is a reference to Park Hyo Shin’s official fan club SOUL TREE.)

Park Hyu Shin’s co-star, Kim So Hyang who plays the role of Lady Josiana in the musical also posted a backstage photo of her, V, Park Hyo Shin, and Lee Soo Bin. In the caption she wrote, “[V] said that he cried after watching Josiana. I’ve achieved it all.”

V is known for being a social butterfly. TTP*In the Soop Lockdown*, a source account for V tweeted, “(Kim making friends while passing by) is trending in South Korea at #12 after Taehyung’s instagram update with Park Hyoshin.)”

Both the friends have posted several times on social media together.

