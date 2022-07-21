BLACKPINK’s Lisa Always Wants To Travel With Her Mom—Even On World Tours

BLACKPINK 's Lisa has always had a connection with her parents.

The singer, who avidly shares family photos with her family, never fails to exude a glimpse of her strong bond with parents.

During her interview with the American publication Rolling Stone, Lisa talked about the celebration of her birthday on March 27, which was the first time she had returned to Thailand in three years.

She wanted to visit her parents more frequently because she could tell they "were becoming elderly."

"It was the first time in three years. My mom and dad are getting old. Now we don’t have quarantine; it’s easier to travel. Whenever I have time, I want to return to Thailand. I don’t want to waste my time. I don’t want to say, ‘I don’t care what the company is gonna say!‘ But I want to see them as often as I can", Lisa said.

She further added how she deeply misses family vacations. She along with her ton, made time for vacations abroad once or twice a year.