Zendaya, Tom Holland turn heads amid couple’s rare outing in NYC

Zendaya and Tom Holland left the onlooker’s stunned with their rare outing in New York City on Wednesday.

The lovebirds, who confirmed being in a relationship last year, often keep their romance out of the limelight.

However, the couple turned heads as they stepped out into the city for a low-key outing.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actors were spotted taking a stroll on the streets with Holland’s younger brother Harry.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Dressed up in casual clothes, the Euphoria star looked cosy in a pair of oversized black sweatpants and a white graphic t-shirt.

She was snapped carrying two to-go bags of food with her and a glass of fresh juice drink.

Meanwhile, Holland rocked a pair of grey sweatpants and a large yellow tee. He completed his comfy look with a pair of grey and white sneakers.