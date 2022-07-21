BBC apologises for affair link between Prince William nanny and Prince Charles

BBC apologises for romantically linking Prince William nanny and Prince Charles

BBC has come under flak for accusing Prince William and Prince Harry's former Nanny over affair blame from Martin Bashir.

According to a report in 2021, Last year, a journalist "deceived and induced" Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer to bag an interview with the Princess of Wales

To get the interview, Mr Bashir accused Prince William's nanny of being romantically invovled with Prince Charles.



On behalf of their nanny, her lawyer rebuffed all defamatory allegations noting they are "very serious and totally unfounded allegations that the claimant was having an affair with HRH Prince of Wales, resulting in a pregnancy which was aborted".

She added: "The allegations were fabricated. They also appeared to exploit some prior false speculation in the media about the claimant and HRH The Prince of Wales."

"The claimant did not have an affair with HRH The Prince of Wales, did not become pregnant with his child, and did not have an abortion."

BBC has now agreed to pay "substantial damages" to the former royal employee over the claim.



In a statement, the publication noted: "Following publication of the Dyson Report last year we have been working with those who suffered as a result of the deceitful tactics used by the BBC in pursuit of its interview with Diana, Princess of Wales for the Panorama programme in 1995, including the matters that were mentioned in court today in respect of Miss Tiggy Legge-Bourke, now Mrs Alexandra Pettifer.

"The BBC has agreed to pay substantial damages to Mrs Pettifer and I would like to take this opportunity to apologise publicly to her, to The Prince of Wales, and to the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, for the way in which Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on all their lives.



“It is a matter of great regret that the BBC did not get to the facts in the immediate aftermath of the programme when there were warning signs that the interview might have been obtained improperly.

"Instead, as The Duke of Cambridge himself put it, the BBC failed to ask the tough questions. Had we done our job properly Princess Diana would have known the truth during her lifetime. We let her, The Royal Family and our audiences down.