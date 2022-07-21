Princess Diana’s ‘infatuation’ with George Michael made him ‘uncomfortable’

FileFootage

Princess Diana reportedly had a crush on George Michael which led the singer to keep ‘her at a distance'.



During his conversation with Fox New Digital, James Gavin said, “Princess Diana had a thing for pop stars.”

“She was a fan girl,” he continued. “She was infatuated with pop stars and she got to know many of them.”

“She worked with some of them and invited them to perform at her events… Elton John and Princess Diana had a bond, but George Michael was shy about that.

“And as for George, there was no denying that she developed a crush on him."

In his book on the late singer titled George Michael: A Life, Gavin explored Diana’s connection with Michael.

George Michael was shy about Princess Diana for two reasons," Gavin explained.

"One, she was the Princess of Wales. Even though George Michael was George Michael, Princess Diana was more popular than the queen. And he didn’t want to seem as though he was stalking Princess Diana…" the book read.

"George became aware of the fact that she had the hots for him. Now, of course, this wouldn’t have gone anywhere, but you can imagine how uncomfortable this made him.

"So he kept her at a distance. The friendship consisted of occasional lunches and phone calls."