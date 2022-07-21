 
Stacey Solomon sets example as she opens her home's lavish pool for neighbours in sizzling heat

The Loose Women panellist Generous Stacey Solomon has made the best use of her lavish Pickle Cottage swimming pool as she invited neighbours for a splash about to beat the heat.

The TV personality turned her home's pool into a 'village lido' after the heatwave resulted in her children's schools closing.

The star, 32, took to her Instagram to share a sweet snap of her enjoying an ice cold drink while the local kids enjoyed the pool.

She wrote in caption: "All the boys schools for cancelled this morning because of the heat. So we welcomed all the kids to pickle cottage pool. It's been a crazzzzyyy day in what has turned into the village lido. I hope you're all ok in this heat."

Solomon has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships and shares Rex, three, and Rose, with her fiancé Joe Swash.

Stacey revealed that her father was on lifeguard duty as the kids splashed around in the pool.

Britain reportedly endured the hottest day on record as temperatures reached 40°C on Tuesday, many schools, offices, and businesses shut down for the day.

