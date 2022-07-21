The K-pop powerhouse girl group set to amaze fans with new album in August

No official date for BLACKPINK's new album announced yet.

K-pop girl group is now at the final stage of recording its new album. They will embark on the filming of a new video within this month and release new songs in August.



Along, with their album the girl group is set embark on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.

In 2021, individual albums by member Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group’s first studio album

BLACKPINK has recently extended its lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube after 75 million subscribers.