 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 01 1970
By
Web Desk

The K-pop powerhouse girl group set to amaze fans with new album in August

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 01, 1970

No official date for BLACKPINKs new album announced yet.
No official date for BLACKPINK's new album announced yet.

K-pop girl group is now at the final stage of recording its new album. They will embark on the filming of a new video within this month and release new songs in August.

Along, with their album the girl group is set embark on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.

In 2021, individual albums by member Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group’s first studio album

BLACKPINK has recently extended its lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube after 75 million subscribers.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team 'confident'

Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team 'confident'
Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case
Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN

Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN
Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?
David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio
Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN

Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN
Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family

Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family
Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio

Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio
Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’

Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’
Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert

Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert

Latest

view all