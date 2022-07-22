Actor Kim Seon-ho sobs over the rumours involving his ex-girlfriend

Actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes on stage regarding the past rumours involving his ex girlfriend

Korean actor Kim Seon-ho, famously known for his role in Hometown Cha Cha, publicly apologised for the rumours surrounding his ex-girlfriend after nine months.

While shedding tears during a press conference for his play Touching the Void, the actor commented 'I'm extremely apologetic for my actions which have caused discomfort to many people. I've thought about my past actions and reflected on them.'

The 36-year-old actor ended his remorseful speech by saying, 'I'm sorry to let my team down who have put so much effort for this play, and I will try my best to be a better person.'

The allegations of him trying to force his girlfriend into an abortion surfaced on the Internet in October last 2021, after which the actor was dropped down from his multiple upcoming projects.

Touching the Void, Kim's first official play since the scandal, started to premier on 8th July and will run through 18th September.