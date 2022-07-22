 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Actor Kim Seon-ho sobs over the rumours involving his ex-girlfriend

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes on stage regarding the past rumours involving his ex girlfriend
      Actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes on stage regarding the past rumours involving his ex girlfriend

Korean actor Kim Seon-ho, famously known for his role in Hometown Cha Cha, publicly apologised for the rumours surrounding his ex-girlfriend after nine months.

While shedding tears during a press conference for his play Touching the Void, the actor commented 'I'm extremely apologetic for my actions which have caused discomfort to many people. I've thought about my past actions and reflected on them.'

The 36-year-old actor ended his remorseful speech by saying, 'I'm sorry to let my team down who have put so much effort for this play, and I will try my best to be a better person.'

The allegations of him trying to force his girlfriend into an abortion surfaced on the Internet in October last 2021, after which the actor was dropped down from his multiple upcoming projects.

Touching the Void, Kim's first official play since the scandal, started to premier on 8th July and will run through 18th September.

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'regularly' visited 'unhappy' Harry and Meghan out of 'fear'

Queen 'regularly' visited 'unhappy' Harry and Meghan out of 'fear'
Prince Harry fixing memoir to not 'comes across too harshly' with royals

Prince Harry fixing memoir to not 'comes across too harshly' with royals
Prince Harry warned to focus on 'deeds' in fresh warning: 'Dire need'

Prince Harry warned to focus on 'deeds' in fresh warning: 'Dire need'

Prince Harry is 'dividing' US after harming UK with 'doom-laden' remarks

Prince Harry is 'dividing' US after harming UK with 'doom-laden' remarks
Meghan Markle and Harry want to run a woke alternate royal family: expert

Meghan Markle and Harry want to run a woke alternate royal family: expert

Johnny Depp responds to Paris Hilton's kind gesture

Johnny Depp responds to Paris Hilton's kind gesture

Buckingham Palace opens its doors for visitors since pandemic

Buckingham Palace opens its doors for visitors since pandemic

Personal attack launched on Harry and Meghan's friend in new book

Personal attack launched on Harry and Meghan's friend in new book

Kate Middleton and Prince William share Prince George's new picture ahead of his birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William share Prince George's new picture ahead of his birthday

Pearl Jam cancels concert in Vienna

Pearl Jam cancels concert in Vienna
Prince Harry branded 'professional victim' in scathing new attack

Prince Harry branded 'professional victim' in scathing new attack
Meghan Markle ‘made it clear’ to friends to ‘not talk’ to Tom Bower

Meghan Markle ‘made it clear’ to friends to ‘not talk’ to Tom Bower

Latest

view all