Friday Jul 22 2022
Meghan Markle ‘not famous' before finding Prince Harry: Expert

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Meghan Markle was never a famous actress, despite a recurring role on Suits, according to a royal expert, Tom Bower, who is also the author of a new explosive book filled with claims against the royal couple.

As per The Daily Mail, Bower sat down with Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, July 21, to promote his latest bombshell book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

During his appearance on the show, Bower claimed that Meghan only married Prince Harry to become famous, telling Shephard and Hawkins that she was never a successful actress in Hollywood.

“It's wrong to say she was a famous actress, she wasn't, she was a third-rate actress, Suits was only watched by a million people,” Bower claimed.

To this, Shephard replied: “She was a very famous actress. She had a high profile in Hollywood and Suits is a series that was streamed all over the world, so people knew who she was.”

However, his words were contested by Bower, who said: “Well, we won’t argue but I disagree with you,' he said. 'The point is, until she met Harry, even Graydon Carter, the editor of Vanity Fair, who commissioned the article never heard of her and never heard of Suits.”

“He was just told that anyone who marries Harry is going to be famous and she indeed was,” Bower added.

