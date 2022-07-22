 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry paying for freedom with ‘severe tests’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Prince Harry paying for freedom with ‘severe tests’
Prince Harry paying for freedom with ‘severe tests’

Prince Harry has reportedly been gearing up for an ‘epic clash’ which is ‘payback’ for his freedom.

Experts have even bashed the Duke of Sussex, and claimed that his fight against Prince Wiliam is the only ‘bingeable’ content he’s produced thus far.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.

Royal author and commentator Daniela Elser made this revelation in her new piece.

The News.com.au piece reads, “The scene is set for an epic clash of brands, brothers, and approaches to public service, all of which is going to play out on every smartphone and TV screen in the world. Talk about bingeable content.”

“If ever there will be a moment that signifies how dramatically divergent the paths that the Wales brothers have chosen are, it will surely have to be one man enjoying the spotlight at a Presidential library while the other is being paid to let cameras inside his kitchen.”

“William’s awards, an initiative focused on real world efforts to tackle the climate crisis, are set to be held in conjunction with the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.”

“The iconography of this trip writes itself – we will have the 40-year-old future king striding about the place looking nothing short of world leader-like, possibly paling about with a former president or two, and all the while selling the monarchy as a dynamic and proactive institution.”

“But this crowning achievement (boom tish) will come right at the moment when the dignity and the seriousness of the Sussexes could be about to be severely – and publicly – tested.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies
Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels

Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels
Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir

Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir
First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton

First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton
Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton

Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton
'California loving' Meghan, Harry warned of 'financial' trouble after book release

'California loving' Meghan, Harry warned of 'financial' trouble after book release
BTS' RM says he'll be 'next after J-Hope' to unveil solo project

BTS' RM says he'll be 'next after J-Hope' to unveil solo project
Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan

Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck arrives in Paris for honeymoon after dreamy LA wedding

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck arrives in Paris for honeymoon after dreamy LA wedding
Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report

Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report
Korean star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19

Korean star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all