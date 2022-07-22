 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kep1er announce their official debut in Japan

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Kep1er announce their official debut in Japan
Kep1er announce their official debut in Japan 

Kep1er will be making its official debut in Japan, agencies Wake One and Swing Entertainment announced Thursday. 

Kep1er announced the release of their 1st Japanese single album Fly-Up, coming up on September 7. 

Fly-Up is a single album that shows off Kep1er’s energy and charm. 

This will mark Kep1er's debut in Japan approximately 9 months after their debut in Korea with their 1st mini album, First Impact, and title track WA DA DA.

The single album will be available in 4 editions including first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a standard edition, and a Keplian limited edition. 

It contains the title track Wing Wing and the Japanese versions of the two previously released songs WA DA DA and Up!.

There’s an original Japanese track called ‘Daisy’ as well as a brand new version of the Korean track Over and Over and Over (O.O.O).

Meanwhile, Kep1er made its debut with the album First Impact in January 2022. Their first day sales for this album exceeded 200,000 copies, announcing the emergence of a new monster rookie.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture
Kim Kardashian makes ‘all-time low’ parenting move

Kim Kardashian makes ‘all-time low’ parenting move
Brad Pitt seems to have great bond with 'Bullet Train' co-star Joey King

Brad Pitt seems to have great bond with 'Bullet Train' co-star Joey King

Ellie Goulding puts her incredibly toned body on display in cycling shorts

Ellie Goulding puts her incredibly toned body on display in cycling shorts
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama's second book speaks on how to remain centered in chaotic world

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama's second book speaks on how to remain centered in chaotic world
Harry whispered comment to Meghan after he 'spotted William’s rictus grin'

Harry whispered comment to Meghan after he 'spotted William’s rictus grin'
Selena Gomez gives THIS hilarious response when nana asks about ‘that guy’

Selena Gomez gives THIS hilarious response when nana asks about ‘that guy’
Lizzo talks about her bond with Harry Styles: ‘Great listener’

Lizzo talks about her bond with Harry Styles: ‘Great listener’
‘Sad’ Meghan Markle ‘being used’ to promote drama

‘Sad’ Meghan Markle ‘being used’ to promote drama
David Harbour details jaw-dropping transformation for ‘Stranger Things’ season 4

David Harbour details jaw-dropping transformation for ‘Stranger Things’ season 4
‘Poor’ Prince Harry ‘paid for letting cameras’ in his kitchen

‘Poor’ Prince Harry ‘paid for letting cameras’ in his kitchen
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over Jospeh Quinn's ‘Stranger Things” performance

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over Jospeh Quinn's ‘Stranger Things” performance

Latest

view all