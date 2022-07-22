 
Shakira to have ‘emergency meeting’ with Gerard Pique over kids’ custody in California

Shakira has reportedly landed in California with her kids, Sasha and Milan, to spend some quality time alone despite her ex-partner Gerard Pique’s refusal.

The Waka Waka singer will also have an “emergency meeting” with the sports star over their children’s custody matter, according to Chisme No Like show as per Marca.

The outlet revealed that the footballer is in Miami where Barcelona is carrying out a tour of the United States, however, it is not confirmed if he’ll go to San Diego for the meet-up with Shakira.

The couple parted ways after spending 12 years together and now they are involved in a legal fight over their boys' custody.

The Colombian singer has offered to take full responsibility of the kids as she plans to take them to Miami afterwards but Pique does not want them to leave Barcelona.

The mother-of-two even offered to finance his visits to Miami five times a year in first class and said that the kids would spend the summer with their dad.

Shakira’s generous offer does not end here as she has offered to cover 20% Pique’s debt - some $2.5 million - that he has run up due to legal issues in Spain.

However, the footballer has refused to accept the deal and has asked his lawyers to prepare a counter proposal.


