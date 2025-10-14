Kirsten Dunst gets high praise for 'Roofman'

Leigh Moore lauds Kirsten Dunst in 'Roofman'

Kirsten Dunst plays a role based on a real-life person in Roofman. But interestingly, she has met her only briefly.



Despite this, her performance was up to the mark. That's what Leigh Moore, the person on whom the character is based, said.

“Kirsten Dunst was phenomenal because she didn’t even meet with me to talk about the role,” she says in an interview with Gold Derby.

“She totally nailed it in every aspect. Everyone who knows me said the same thing — she captured that sweet Southern belle of a woman who treats everybody the same. She was fantastic," she notes.

Notably, it was the decision of Kirsten, Leigh reveals, not to meet her prior to shooting her role after the director Derek Cianfrance put a choice to the actress.

“She chose not to, apparently,” she shares, “and that just speaks volumes about her talent if she could pull that off without ever having a conversation.”

Moreover, the Spider-Man star prepared for the role by watching the interview the director recorded of Leigh.

“My husband and I met Derek at his makeshift office here, and they filmed us talking for a couple hours,” she says. “That’s what Kirsten saw.”

Roofman is playing in cinemas.