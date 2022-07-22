New single of Ex-GFRIEND member Yuju features rapper BIG NAUHTY

Ex-GFRIEND member Yuju partners with rapper BIG NAUGHTY

Former GFRIEND member Yuju has announced her new digital single with Korean rapper Big Naughty via Instagram on July 21 at midnight KST.

Yuju has shared the soft new mood in the teaser of her single Evening.

Yuju signed with Kang Daniel‘s agency KONNECT Entertainment after she announced GFRIEND’s disbandment and departure from Source Music on September 1, 2021.

She signed an exclusive contract with KONNECT Entertainment as a soloist in January of this year.

Yuju’s debut album was released on January 18, 2022, and consists of five songs.

Her single Evening with rapper BIG NAUGHTY will drop on July 28 at 6 p.m. KST.