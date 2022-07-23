 
Johnny Depp sees dramatic surge in Instagram followers since court victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has witnessed a dramatic surge in his Instagram followers since his defamation lawsuit trial began.

The Hollywood star had less than 15 million followers while most of fellow actors were reluctant to follow him before the verdict was given in his favor.

Johnny Depp on Thursday reached 27 million followers on Instagram as Amber Heard filed to appeal the verdict in the defamation lawsuit which she recently lost to her former husband.

Jennifer Aniston, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and several other stars are now following him on the Facebook-owned app.

