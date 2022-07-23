Harry harboured a fantasy to be told what to do by a woman claims author of new book

Tom Bower's book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors" is making headlines in the UK where the Duke of Sussex has lost support from the royal fans and pro-monarchy experts and the media.

In his book, the author also took aim at the couple's friend and journalist Omid Scobie, calling him a propagandist.

Bower also talked about Prince Harry's fantasy and argued that he changed himself for Meghan.

He wrote, "Those close to Harry believe that he had long harboured a fantasy to be told what to do by a woman. In his search for maternal sympathy, Meghan promised to be an understanding mother figure as well as an adoring lover. For the first time in Harry's life, he was prepared to obey a woman.To secure Meghan's loyalty,he would change himself to match her expectations."







