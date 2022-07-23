 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle edited her Wikipedia to seem 'humanitarian' amid Harry dating

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Meghan Markle edited her Wikipedia to seem humanitarian amid Harry dating
Meghan Markle edited her Wikipedia to seem 'humanitarian' amid Harry dating

Meghan Markle allegedly made changes to her Wikipedia during the initial days of dating Prince Harry.

In a massive PR move, the Duchess of Sussex elevated herself as an 'activist' and a 'humanitarian' on the page.

Author Tom Bower in his book notes that Wikipedia history shows Meghan removed “the model who held case #24 on the US version of the television game show “Deal or No Deal.”

"Markle is actively involved in the socio-political arena," was instead added.

"She has also worked with The United Nations Women, where, as an Advocate, she presented at UN Headquarters for the HeforShe Gender Equality Campaign in September 2014," it read.

Tom Bower in his explosive new book 'Revenge; Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.'

PR company to oversee the changes to her image.

More From Entertainment:

'Expensive' Prince Harry needs 'more officers than Queen' to protect Meghan

'Expensive' Prince Harry needs 'more officers than Queen' to protect Meghan
Princess Eugenie not 'sexual' threat to Meghan Markle: 'Pairing makes sense'

Princess Eugenie not 'sexual' threat to Meghan Markle: 'Pairing makes sense'
Prince Harry would 'not' have said 'I do' to Meghan if Diana were alive: Claim

Prince Harry would 'not' have said 'I do' to Meghan if Diana were alive: Claim
Duchess Camilla 'not the racist royal' Meghan talked about with Oprah: Source

Duchess Camilla 'not the racist royal' Meghan talked about with Oprah: Source
Queen Elizabeth to skip key event next month

Queen Elizabeth to skip key event next month

A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series
Harry harboured a fantasy to be told what to do by a woman claims author of new book

Harry harboured a fantasy to be told what to do by a woman claims author of new book

Johnny Depp sees dramatic surge in Instagram followers since court victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp sees dramatic surge in Instagram followers since court victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp approaches court with new appeal in Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp approaches court with new appeal in Amber Heard case
The Walking Dead: release date for final eight episodes announced

The Walking Dead: release date for final eight episodes announced

Jessica Alba reveals she ‘grew up in survival mode’ during childhood

Jessica Alba reveals she ‘grew up in survival mode’ during childhood
Sharon Osbourne dubs Ozzy ‘Beyonce’ as he cancels Piers Morgan interview

Sharon Osbourne dubs Ozzy ‘Beyonce’ as he cancels Piers Morgan interview

Latest

view all