Meghan Markle edited her Wikipedia to seem 'humanitarian' amid Harry dating

Meghan Markle allegedly made changes to her Wikipedia during the initial days of dating Prince Harry.

In a massive PR move, the Duchess of Sussex elevated herself as an 'activist' and a 'humanitarian' on the page.

Author Tom Bower in his book notes that Wikipedia history shows Meghan removed “the model who held case #24 on the US version of the television game show “Deal or No Deal.”

"Markle is actively involved in the socio-political arena," was instead added.



"She has also worked with The United Nations Women, where, as an Advocate, she presented at UN Headquarters for the HeforShe Gender Equality Campaign in September 2014," it read.

Tom Bower in his explosive new book 'Revenge; Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.'



PR company to oversee the changes to her image.

