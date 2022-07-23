'Expensive' Prince Harry needs 'more officers than Queen' to protect Meghan

Prince Harry is all set to 'waste' public money in protecting his wife Meghan Markle and kids.

The Duke of Sussex, who has won the first stage against the UK Home Office in getting security for his family, is a threat to British treasures and wealth, says expert in a piece for Mirror.co.uk.

"A dozen Royal Protection specialists just for Harry and Meghan, trained, armed to the teeth, and sitting on their backsides for 99% of the year. This is such a dramatic waste of money and ego that it would sink quicker than the Crown Jewels in The Wash. And even with his income, Harry couldn't afford it.



"Harry's original request when he left Royalty behind him: for the police to come with. The taxpayer foot was publicly put down, which led to a Home Office decision not to fund his security and, now, his court efforts to get it overturned.

"But internally the concerns were about more than just the cost. It also centred on British men and women working one week on, one off, 6,000 miles from home.

"Transatlantic commutes, for which they'd need to be paid just for being in the air. It would mean Harry needed more officers than the Queen, and the expenses bill would make him the most expensive Royal of all time.

They continued: "At the Invictus Games in April, he and Meghan had 5 bodyguards, with more at home guarding the babies."

"Triple it for shift patterns, add a bit more for rest days and annual leave. The cost of the British police providing them with the same coverage, year-round, would be astronomical. Which is ironic, because that's about where his ego is in orbit," they mocked.

