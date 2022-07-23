Meghan Markle 'disappeared' with photographer on charity trip to Rwanda

Meghan Markle ensured she got a photo opportunity in her new outfits on trip to Rwanda.

Author Tom Bower says Meghan Markle brought a "suitcase of outfits" and "insisted" a photographer Gabor Jurina join her in the session.



Meghan posed for a photo shoot with a number of children after filming them at a water tap.



Meghan visited Rwanda back in 2016 to film an advert for World Vision Canada. The charity was working to promote well-building in the central-eastern African country.

“Celebrities using a desolate African village as the backdrop for a fashion shoot was 'mind-blowing'.”



Mr Bower added: “For hours, Jurina photographed the perfectly coiffuered actress hugging, squeezing and smiling at village children.”