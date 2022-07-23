 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK to revive mega hit 'Ready for Love' in virtual concert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

BLACKPINK are ready to win hearts with rendition of ‘Ready for Love’

The girl band is ready to collaborate with PUBGMOBILE in concerts for PUBG –MOBILE (2022).

YG Entertainment confirms, 'Ready for Love’, a mega hit parade by BLACKPINK, will feature a special track as part of the collaboration.

‘Ready for love’ will be performed by BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa’s in-game 3D avatars.

The Korean girl gang will consecutively begin its route for Asia, Europe, Africa and more for its upcoming ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME ( THE VIRTUAL) CONCERT.

The virtual concerts are expected on July 23rd, 24th and July 30th, 31st. reportedly the event has taken over 5 million registrations as of now. 

