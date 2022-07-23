 
BTS takes on PSY with 2022 brand rankings: Find out

The Korean Business Research Institute announced this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers.

Lim Young Woong was at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,234,949 for July.

With a brand reputation value of 6,157,452, PSY rose to the second position in the rankings.

Meanwhile, brand reputation index of 5,671,538 and a jump to the third position, Aespa showed a remarkable 106.80% gain in its score since June.

With a total score of 4,509,809, Lee Chan Won completed the top five for July, while BTS maintained its position in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,332,916.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the singer's media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 23 to July 23.

