BLACKPINK idol Rose posts adorable photos while baking

BLACKPINK's Rose and Actress Kim Go Eun pose together while baking

BLACKPINK songstress, Rose, is flaunting her baking skills in a fresh Vlog on her YouTube channel.

The talented singer shared a clip of her third baking class, which wasn't surprising for her fans as she had already uploaded her baking pictures on her Instagram account since the first day of her baking lessons.

The pictures of the products she makes all seem very intriguing. In the most recent video, she is learning how to make madeleines while sharing her reason for taking baking classes.

The idol also attended classes with King The Eternal Monarch actress Kim Go Eun, sharing pictures with her. Fans can spot her in cute aprons as she tried out different recipes, causing admirers to drool over her adorable photos.

