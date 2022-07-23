ITZY sets a new personal record with 'CHECKMATE': Find out

ITZY has doubled its first-week sales record and broke their own initial record with their new album CHECKMATE.

On July 15, JYP Entertainment girl group, ITZY released their latest mini album CHECKMATE along with the title track SNEAKERS.

According to Hanteo Chart, the group recorded 472,394 copies sold in the first week of release, from July 15 to 21.

Although, The band's previous first-week sales record was 259,705 achieved by CRAZY IN LOVE.

ITZY caused a stir before CHECKMATE was released with 720,665 stock pre-orders, and became the fourth girl group album, in history, to surpass 700,000.

ITZY won their first contest on Music Bank on July 22 with the song SNEAKERS, and on July 23 at 10 a.m. KST, the group will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.