Justin Timberlake displays diva behaviour’, reveals Audrina Patridge in new memoir

The Hills star Audrina Patridge dished on “unsavory encounter” with Justin Timberlake at an award show in her new memoir Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.



According to Page Six, the reality star recalled the time when she and her-costars got the chance to present Justin with an award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2007.

“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times. But I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, in particular. Lauren [Conrad], Whitney [Port] and I were onstage to present the award for Male Artist of the Year,” she remarked.

Audrina continued, “However, Justin wouldn’t even come up to us and accept the award in front of a packed house! Chris Brown came up onstage with him, took the award from us himself, and then presented it to Justin as we backed off to the side.”



The author mentioned in her latest book that things got worse from there as he made “personal attacks on unscripted stars”.

Audriana revealed that the Mirror hit-maker exhibited “rude and diva like behaviour” onstage which left her costars as well as friends “devastated”.

Meanwhile, the actress mentioned that there was one pop star who was “far more gracious” than Justin.

“Maybe you recognise the name Rihanna,” she wrote.

To note, Audriana’s new memoir will hit the stands on July 26.