 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still running’ from Firm’s grip

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still running’ from Firm’s grip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still running’ from Firm’s grip

Experts have just pointed out how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still seem to be on the run despite their exit from the Firm and its coffers.

Professor of Marketing and Consume, Pauline Maclaran, made this claim.

She got candid during her interview with Express UK and added, “Harry and Meghan are more likely to carve out their own paths.”

“They appear to actually welcome the freedom from the royal strictures and codes of behaviour that they have to follow.”

“I think we see them shaping a much firmer role for themselves in the States," she added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Kid Cudi leaves stage mid-show as Kanye West appears: Watch

Kid Cudi leaves stage mid-show as Kanye West appears: Watch
Princess Diana 'burst into tears' over ‘fabricated lies’ about Charles and nanny

Princess Diana 'burst into tears' over ‘fabricated lies’ about Charles and nanny
Kate Middleton suffered THIS shopping blunder

Kate Middleton suffered THIS shopping blunder
Victoria Beckham sends internet into frenzy, posts David’s ‘worm’ dancing funny clip

Victoria Beckham sends internet into frenzy, posts David’s ‘worm’ dancing funny clip
Prince Harry moving to 'second part' of Netflix deal in bid to become Obama

Prince Harry moving to 'second part' of Netflix deal in bid to become Obama
Justin Timberlake displays diva behaviour’, reveals Audrina Patridge in new memoir

Justin Timberlake displays diva behaviour’, reveals Audrina Patridge in new memoir
Prince Harry asked to 'give up title' to become 'political activist': 'Can't have both'

Prince Harry asked to 'give up title' to become 'political activist': 'Can't have both'
A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp

A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp
Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears enthrals fans with surprise appearance in West Hollywood with Sam Asghari

Latest

view all