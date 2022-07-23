Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still running’ from Firm’s grip

Experts have just pointed out how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still seem to be on the run despite their exit from the Firm and its coffers.

Professor of Marketing and Consume, Pauline Maclaran, made this claim.

She got candid during her interview with Express UK and added, “Harry and Meghan are more likely to carve out their own paths.”

“They appear to actually welcome the freedom from the royal strictures and codes of behaviour that they have to follow.”

“I think we see them shaping a much firmer role for themselves in the States," she added before concluding.