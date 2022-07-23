 
Throwback: Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and BlackPink Lisa stuns

This trio was seen chilling together at the event of the launch of Bulgari’s new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris. Priyanka shared a selfie with her girl gang and fans are loving their trio.

Anne twinned with Lisa in yellow, while Anne wore a long shirt-style and overcoat on top of it, whereas Lisa wore a tube and a long skirt with a slit.

The Bollywood diva dressed in a shimmery brown outfit with a plunging necklace.

As soon as the actress shared the breathtaking pictures on Instagram her friends and fans showered her with love in the comment section.

while one fan wrote ‘Three sweet & beautiful queens one frame’, another one added, this is the cutest selfie I’ve ever see’.

While actor Eiza Gonzela expressed regret that she couldn’t be there. ‘I’m sad I missed u ladies, have so much fun!!!!’ she wrote.

Apart from the fans, Priyank's husband Nick Jonas also took to the comment section and dropped fire and eye-love emojis. 

