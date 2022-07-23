Piers Morgan pays touching tribute to 'Magnificent lady' Maria Petri

British TV presenter Piers Morgan has paid heartfelt tribute to a "magnificent lady" Maria Petri following her tragic death on Friday.



The former Good Morning Britain star joined hundreds of Arsenal fans in paying homage to the club's "legendary" supporter, who passed away at the age of 82.



Taking to his Instagram Stories, Morgan shared a heart-melting snap of Maria dressed head-to-toe in red and holding an Arsenal scarf while beaming for the camera, which he captioned: "RIP Maria Petri, Arsenal's greatest ever fan."



The outspoken host added: "Never missed a game and we always heard her chants. Magnificent lady. #ComeOnYouGunners (red heart emoji)."

Piers Morgan wasn't the only one to fondly remember Maria. Alex Scott, who once played for Arsenal's women's team, also shared her heartbreak over Maria's tragic passing.



Sharing a smiling photo of the two women together at one of the club's games, Alex penned: "Arsenal through and through... Thank you for the love, the passion, the songs and support for us from the very beginning. We will never forget you Maria, we love you."



Maria often referred to the club as her "family". Speaking to DAZN earlier this year, she said: "I'm now an 82-year-old orphan. Because I don't have any nuclear family, I see Arsenal as my family." She also said: "I shall be oh so upset when I die, I won't be able to watch Arsenal anymore."