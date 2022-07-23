 
entertainment
Prince Harry’s royal ‘scam’ laid bare: ‘Fooling freedom chatter’

Prince Harry has been accused of trying to ‘fool’ the world and himself into thinking he could be ‘free’ away from the ‘self-centered’ Palace he stepped out of.

Royal author and commentator Fleet Street Fox issued this call out in his new piece for The Mirror.

He accused Prince Harry of making ‘dimwitted’ life calls and even went as far as to write, “What use is wisdom, to a self-centred dimwit who thinks he will find freedom in a world that is much smaller and scarier than the palace he flounced out of?”

“If only he'd found a way to stay, he could have kept the scam going,” he even added before concluding. 

